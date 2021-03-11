Since Diego Maradona passed away on November 25, several collectors have been looking for different things that have belonged to “10”. And this thursday A car that Diego owned during his time in Seville was auctioned in Paris from Spain, between 1992 and 1993.

It’s about a Porsche 911 Type 964 Carrera 2 Cabriolet – model 1992 -, which was auctioned in Paris for $ 574,700 to an anonymous buyer, according to the specialized house Bonhams.

That Porsche 911 convertible, which currently has 120,000 kilometers traveled, was received by the Argentine star in November 1992 so that he could move from his home in Seville to the club’s training center, which at that time had Carlos Bilardo as its technical director.

“Maradona showed that his right foot was as powerful on the accelerator as his left foot on the ball, since he was stopped at the wheel, after running a traffic light and for driving 180 km / h in the center of the city,” he said. a statement from auctioneer Bonhams.

A special car. And not just because Maradona was its first owner; but because also only 1200 units were made of that model. But in addition, it was a car that the “10” liked a lot since, as the statement points out, it had several traffic violations for speeding.

The Porsche that belonged to Maradona and more than $ 500,000 was paid this Thursday.

Initial expectations on the value of the porsche it was between 180 and 230 thousand dollars; but the addition of having belonged to the Ten increased its value considerably.

The auctioneer’s own specialists expected that many fans and collectors would seek to acquire it and that is why it did not attract attention that the bid for the car had offers until the last minutes of the final hammer blow.

Once Maradona left the Andalusian institution, the Porsche was sold to a millionaire from the Spanish island of Mallorca, who kept it for 20 years, before going through various French collectors.

JPE