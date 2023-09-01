The neurotransmitter dopamine is causing a lot of panic today. According to books, articles, and social media posts, our need for a dopamine fix is ​​why we crave cookies and spend too much time on Instagram. If we keep giving in to these desires, this logic goes, we can never stop.

“We have transformed the world from a place of scarcity to a place of overwhelming abundance”wrote Anna Lembke, a psychiatrist at Stanford University in California, in her best-selling book “The Dopamine Generation.” Therefore, we all run the risk of “compulsive binge drinking.”

A trend called “dopamine fasting” that emerged in 2019 revolves around abstaining from anything that triggers the release of the chemical.. The premise is that modern entertainment rewires the brain so that slower-paced pastimes are no longer enjoyable.

Scientists say these concerns are exaggerated.

The idea that dopamine produces feelings of pleasure arose from early experiments in rodents, and later in humans, which found that the dopamine system was activated when animals encountered a reward. Food, sex, drugs, and social interactions all triggered torrents of dopamine in the brain.

But in the 1990s, scientists realized that dopamine is more closely related to anticipating a reward than receiving it. Dopamine causes the desire for something and the motivation to go looking for it.

The animals developed dopamine systems to motivate them to search for food and sex in order to survive and procreate.

Dopamine is also essential for learning. The key element that causes dopamine neurons to fire is surprise, regardless of whether the outcome is rewarding or disappointing.

“Dopamine doesn’t tell you when something is good or bad per se, but when it’s better or worse than you expected,” said Talia N. Lerner, an assistant professor of neuroscience at Northwestern University near Chicago. That dopamine release helps update your expectations and potentially modify your behavior.

The concern is that highly stimulating activities will hijack the neurotransmitter system so that it no longer works for smaller rewards.

This concern is based in part on science. Long-term use of drugs that cause large releases of dopamine, such as cocaine and amphetamines, can cause the brain to turn off some of the receptors that the neurochemical acts on. Then more drug is required to achieve the same euphoria. Because video games and pornography can be habit-forming, some researchers hypothesized that they might cause similar tolerance signals in the brain. However, Lembke admitted that there is no evidence to support this theory.

As a result, other researchers have criticized the idea. One reason is that the amount of dopamine released in response to video games, pornography, social media, and junk food is substantially less than that released by addictive drugs.

And while dopamine is involved in addiction, compulsions to use drugs or masturbate are more complicated than a single neurotransmitter.

In fact, experimental attempts to treat addiction by altering dopamine activity have not worked. Compulsive behaviors are often accompanied by other mental illnesses or extreme stress during childhood.

“Unless you’re using a drug like cocaine, which is likely to be harmful to your overall health, there’s not necessarily a healthy or unhealthy way to use dopamine,” Lerner said. “It’s just about learning. And you can always learn something good, and you can always learn something bad.”

By: DANA G. SMITH