Washington. New research blames pollution in all its forms for the deaths of 9 million people a year worldwide, and the death toll from air pollution from cars, trucks and industries has risen 55 percent since 2000.

This increase is offset by a decrease in the number of deaths caused by sources such as rudimentary indoor stoves and unsafe water with human and animal waste, so the total number of deaths in 2019 is almost the same as in 2015.

The United States is the only fully industrialized country to rank in the top 10 nations for total pollution deaths, ranking seventh with 142,883 deaths attributed to pollution in 2019, between Bangladesh and Ethiopia, according to a new study published in Magazine The Lancet Planetary Health.

The research conducted before the pandemic and published Tuesday is based on estimates drawn from the Global Burden of Disease database (an international consortium of nearly 5,500 researchers) and the Seattle Institute for Health Metrics and Assessment. India and China lead the way, with almost 2.4 million and almost 2.2 million a year, but the two nations also have the largest populations.

When deaths are estimated as a population rate, the United States ranks 31st, with 43.6 deaths from pollution per 100,000 inhabitants.

Chad and the Central African Republic rank first with rates of around 300 deaths per 100,000 people, more than half caused by unsafe water, while Brunei, Qatar and Iceland have the lowest mortality rates, between 15 and 23. The world average is 117 per 100 thousand people.

The study points out that pollution kills nearly as many people a year globally as cigarette smoking and secondhand smoke exposure combined.

“Nine million deaths is a lot,” said Philip Landrigan, director of the Global Public Health Program and the Global Pollution Observatory at Boston College.

Three-quarters of global pollution deaths come from air pollution, with the most overwhelming being “a combination of stationary sources, such as coal-fired power plants and steel mills, on the one hand, and mobile sources, such as automobiles, on the one hand.” trucks and buses. It’s a huge global problem,” said Landrigan, a public health physician. “The bad news is that the figure does not decrease. We win in the easy and we see that the most difficult, which is the contamination of the environment and the chemical, continues to rise”.

“It is worsening in the world as countries develop and cities grow,” he added.

In New Delhi, India, poor air quality reaches its peak in winter, and last year, the city only had two days when the air was not considered polluted. It was the first time in four years that the city experienced a day of clean air during that season.

It doesn’t have to be that way, the researchers say.

Five outside experts on public health and air pollution, including Goldman, told The Associated Press that the study sticks with mainstream scientific thought. Renee Salas, an emergency room doctor and Harvard professor who was not part of the study, said that “the American Heart Association established more than a decade ago that exposure to small pollution particles, such as those generated by burning fossil fuels, It is the cause of heart disease and death.