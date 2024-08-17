The Javier Corral issue has been dominating social media X in Mexico since Wednesday night, when the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office prevented the arrest of the former governor of Chihuahua.

Political actors, influencers and social criticism accounts covered the topic broadly and mostly criticized what they considered Morena’s protection of Javier Corral, although there is also a sector of public figures with leftist tendencies who speak about alleged political revenge.

Luis Felipe Calderón Zavala, with analogies and comparisons of the Corral case with others such as that of ‘Mayo’ Zambada, said that Morena protects criminals, which generated an intense debate in the comments of the publication.

Personalities such as Patricia Mercado and Jorge Máynez published in favor of Javier Corral, who agreed with the argument of alleged political persecution by the Government of Chihuahua.

The influencer and comedian from Chihuahua, Chumel Torres, was one of the most active on the subject, with a critical stance, he described Corral’s rescue as “The top dirty trick of the six-year term”, generating diverse reactions, mostly of support and reference to other events, such as the Segalmex issue.

One of the most active and popular social criticism profiles, Simpsonito, which makes references to real events compared to scenes from The Simpsons, emphasizes in its criticism the difference in criteria that left-wing figures now apply towards Corral, whom they considered corrupt when he was a member of the PAN.

Between the trends “Javier Corral” and “Chihuahua,” Twitter had registered 132,600 posts as of yesterday, but the number of views on the topic exceeds the number of posts by several times.