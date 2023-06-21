The Ministry of Economic Development (SEDECO) from CDMX and the Automotive Cluster of the Mexico state (CLAUT México) announced a collaboration program that will attract 12 billion dollars investment related to the automotive industry in the metropolitan area of Mexico’s valleyusing the scheme provided by the nearshoring.

The head of the SEDECO, Fadlala Akabani Hneideexplained that the strategy known as nearshoring found a fertile space in the Mexico City and the urban area, where the Automotive industry It is one of the most important due to its size and the value chains that compose it, since there are 40 companies in this sector from Europe, the United States and China, who are interested in settling in the Metropolitan area from the Valley of Mexico.

The combined efforts of SEDECO and CLAUT Mexico have the potential to attract at least 12 billion dollars from the automotive sector over the next five years. We have more than 22 thousand square kilometers of extension that include borders with eight states, where large factories can be installed. The City would receive the corporations in four main corridors: Reforma, Santa Fe, Insurgentes and Avenida Chapultepec”, he pointed out.

akabani hneide indicated that the SEDECO will be the unit in charge of receiving interested companies, while the CLAUT Mexico It will be the body that will link corporations with supply chains, industrial parks and related sectors, with the purpose of promoting the arrival of foreign investment, generating jobs and well-being.

For her part, the executive president of CLAUT Mexico, Elisa Crespo Ferrer, He affirmed that the metropolitan area is a strategic zone, because in Mexico City there are 154 economic units dedicated to the manufacture of automobiles that employ 31,800 people, where the production of auto parts is the main activity.