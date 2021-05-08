A notice to 112 at two in the morning alerted of the event Alameda de Cervantes area, in Lorca. / DAVID GINER / AGM

A man was treated at dawn this Saturday in Lorca after being wounded by a knife in the arm. 112 received a notice at 2.05 am in which it was reported that a man had been stabbed in the Alameda de Cervantes. Agents of the National Police traveled to the place, who confirmed the event and demanded the presence of an ambulance to attend to the wounded man, who had a cut on his arm.

Health workers from 061 were in charge of treating the man’s wounds, who was later transferred to the Rafael Méndez hospital for attention.