The Mexican Army reports having received 48 attacks in the state of Chihua-hua so far in the current six-year term.

According to data from the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) as of September 4, the most recent was recorded in Guadalupe and Calvo on July 18, when a second infantry sergeant was injured due to an attack with a firearm. On June 15, another offensive against military personnel took place in the same municipality, with no deaths. In another 15 of the 48 attacks in the last almost six years, however, the Army reports having killed 22 civilians, five more wounded and 55 detained. Among the cases with dead civilians, the most recent included in the cited information was that of two reported as “aggressors” in the municipality of Madera on September 14, 2023, the year in which one more with the same description was declared dead. by the Armed Forces on June 9 in Guachochi. The Sedena, in turn, lost two members in the same type of clashes in the six-year term: a corporal from the Motorized Infantry Group assigned to the municipality of Ojinaga, on October 23, 2022, when the military, for its part, killed two civilians and detained one more; and on September 13, 2021, in Nuevo Casas Grandes, where a captain of the Military Ministerial Police who served as a “supplier of aerial material” was murdered and two alleged attackers were arrested. Other cases with civilian deaths were recorded, especially in Madera, where a total of 12 attacks were recorded and in three (in 2020, 2022 and 2023) seven non-military people lost their lives without being injured or detained; as well as Bocoyna, in the Sierra de Chihuahua and where three people died in the same number of offensives against the military forces. The data on “attacks” were disseminated this month by Sedena through the National Transparency Platform (PNT), while the data on victims among the military ranks appears in the “List of deceased personnel in application of the Permanent Campaign against Drug Trafficking.” and the Federal Firearms and Explosives Control Law as of September 3, 2024.” The PNT database also shows that the 48 confrontations in the current federal government are a slightly lower number than that presented in Enrique Peña Nieto’s, when it was 49, but with 31 dead, six injured and 49 detained.

With Calderón, double

During the six-year term of Felipe Calderón, the data show, the Army reported having received 114 attacks in Chihuahua that left 85 civilians dead, 26 injured and 158 detained. In nine of these events, adds “The list of deceased personnel”, the Sedena lost the same number of soldiers, as on February 10, 2009, in Samalayuca, in the municipality of Juárez, where he was murdered with gunshots. a second cavalry sergeant. The militia, for its part, reported in the PNT that on that date 20 civilians also died, the highest number on the list of deaths in this type of encounters in the three six-year terms in this entity. In 2009, when the Joint Operation Chihuahua was in force, the Sedena reported that personnel from the Second Motorized Cavalry Regiment patrolled the “El Vergel” gap in search of those who were evading the military checkpoint on federal highway 45 when they were attacked with gunfire. by a group that was transported in five vans. “When repelling the attack, three attackers were killed, the rest of the alleged criminals fled the scene; Their persecution began, with three successive confrontations taking place, where another 11 attackers were killed (total 14 dead). In one of the seized vehicles, six lifeless men (gagged) who were being transported by the armed group were located,” the agency reported at the time. The information in the PNT adds that, of the total number of clashes recorded in Chihuahua in that PAN six-year term, 28 were recorded in the municipality of Juárez, with 37 civilians dead, seven injured and 48 arrested.

[email protected]