The Azzurri fans were identified as protagonists of the stabbing of the Dutch supporter. Two more Daspo from one year to two 25 years old after the match between Spalletti’s team and Torino
The Questore of Naples has adopted three measures prohibiting access to sporting events (Daspo), for periods from 5 to 10 years, against three Neapolitan fans, a 23-year-old and two 37-year-olds, with police records, reported for aggravated personal injuries as presumed responsible for an attack near a bar in via dei Tribunali against a Dutch fan before Napoli-Ajax.
The clashes
–
In particular, on the night of last 11 October, before the Champions League match, the victim, chased by a group of Neapolitan fans, tried to take refuge in the bar but was reached and dragged out by some of them who then hit her. with kicks, punches and with a cutting weapon. From there the research that led to the measures against the three offenders, for which the access ban to public establishments and places of public entertainment was triggered.
Other measures
–
Finally, two other Daspo, lasting one year, were issued against two Neapolitan fans, both 25 years old, who, on the occasion of the Naples-Turin football match, had been reported for violence against a steward and the other for climbing over.
October 21, 2022 (change October 21, 2022 | 10:48)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#attacked #Ajax #fan #heavy #Daspo #Neapolitans
Leave a Reply