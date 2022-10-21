The Questore of Naples has adopted three measures prohibiting access to sporting events (Daspo), for periods from 5 to 10 years, against three Neapolitan fans, a 23-year-old and two 37-year-olds, with police records, reported for aggravated personal injuries as presumed responsible for an attack near a bar in via dei Tribunali against a Dutch fan before Napoli-Ajax.

The clashes

–

In particular, on the night of last 11 October, before the Champions League match, the victim, chased by a group of Neapolitan fans, tried to take refuge in the bar but was reached and dragged out by some of them who then hit her. with kicks, punches and with a cutting weapon. From there the research that led to the measures against the three offenders, for which the access ban to public establishments and places of public entertainment was triggered.