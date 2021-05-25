The headquarters of the Frente de Todos de Bahía Blanca was attacked during the early hours of this Tuesday with explosive material, which affected its facilities and also the neighboring businesses and buildings.

The anonymous attack took place at the premises located at Berutti 184, Donado corner, at a time when there were no personnel at the site.

The images show the interior of the place completely destroyed, with broken desks, computers on the floor and part of the destroyed structure, all under a blanket of dust from the explosive material.

Alerted by the roar of the attack, the residents quickly intervened to the Police, who arrived at the scene together with personnel from the Fire Department, Civil Defense, the Urban Guard and the Explosives Division.

The authorities of the Kirchnerist headquarters, who have already intervened to the Justice to investigate and find the perpetrators of the attack, also assured that the attackers left a note with threats and insults for politicians, trade unionists and related judges.

“Cynical and corrupt politicians, millionaire unionists and thieves, complicit and militant journalists, judges hired and without justice. 70% poverty, 20% unemployment, 60% inflation. They treat us like cattle, they take away our dignity. Retirements of homeless people, they kill children with abortion, they hypersexualize our children, they subvert natural values, they betray our homeland, “the reprehensible message that remained in the headquarters lists.

With the same tone, the writing continues: “How many more reasons to start ‘the purge’. Now take care of yourself, traitors, you know where you live. Fed up with all of you.”

In a statement, the party repudiated the events and linked it to politics. “An event of these characteristics is an unprecedented act of political violence, contrary to the institutions and democratic coexistence that our society needs to build a better future.” And he added: “We believe in politics as a tool for construction and transformation. We reaffirm and believe that this is the way.”

News in development.

