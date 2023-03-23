police investigator of the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office was attacked with bullets in the municipality of tlaquepaqueJalisco.

The events occurred in the San Martin de las Flores neighborhood of the Magic Town of Tlaquepaque.

According to what the same element referred to, he was on board his truck when subjects assaulted him.

According to preliminary information, the attack was a attempted assault for steal his truck to the researcher.

He was transferred to the green Cross Marcos Montero to attend your firearm injury.

At the scene, another young man was being treated for having been shot. in the same neighborhood where the policeman was attacked .

The 18-year-old had been robbed along with his 25-year-old partner between Libertad and Niños Héroes streets.

He received a bullet wound for which he was transferred to said health center.

Tlaquepaque municipal police They assured local media that the investigations of both events continue, and It is not ruled out that they are related .

So far the health condition of the investigative policeman is reserved, while the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office has not issued information.