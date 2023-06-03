A A minor under 13 years of age was the victim of a shooting attack in the Sangre de Cristo neighborhoodin Lion. The incident took place just a block away from the wake of a woman nicknamed “La China”who was murdered Wednesday night.

The incident was reported shortly before 9:00 p.m. at the intersection of the streets Holy Cross and Holy Inquisition, when Eden N, 13 years old, was on her way home. According to witnesses, the minor was hit by a man who without a word began to shoot. Although the minor tried to flee, he was finally hit by shots and fell to the ground.

The residents of the area alerted the authorities through the emergency number 911, which caused the prompt arrival of elements of the Municipal police. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the injured minor and requested ambulance assistance.

Minutes later, paramedics arrived at the scene and provided first aid to the minor, who He was immediately taken to a hospital where it was reported that his state of health was serious. Although it has been mentioned unofficially that the minor had left the wakethe authorities have not confirmed this information. See also Delegate of El Copal asks that the GN be withdrawn from the community

The incident adds to the tragic death of Ana Karen, 34, occurred at 09:48 a.m. Wednesday night at your homelocated in the same holy cross streetin León, a few meters from the place where the minor was attacked with bullets.