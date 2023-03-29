They attack the son of the activist Norma Patricia Barrón, when he was driving in his car.

“My son suffered an attack, fortunately he is fine, they tried to kill him when he was in his vehicleThey shot him several times”, declared Norma Patricia for ‘Punto y Aparte Radio’.

This attack occurred on Sunday March 26, two months after the release of the two alleged perpetrators of the disappearance of the husband and son of the activist

Norma Patricia brought these two subjects to justice who were released by decision of a federal judge.

The leader of the collective ‘Una Luz En Mi Camino’ has protection but acknowledges that his family is vulnerable.

In addition, a court order requires both subjects to wear braceletswhich they have not complied with and circulate freely through the streets, according to Norma Patricia.

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) argues that they do not have the money to purchase the braceletswhich puts the physical integrity of Norma Patricia and her family at risk, since those indicated are alleged members of the CJNG, as documented by La Jornada.

It was on June 1, 2019 that Juan Rodríguez Calcanas and Kevin Damián Martínez Barrón, husband and son of Norma Patricia, were kidnapped.