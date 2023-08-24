They attack the Santa Fe bus before the game against Envigado: this is what is known

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Santa Fe bus attack
The reds play this Wednesday at El Campín in search of a win that will keep them among the eight.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Another act of violence tarnished this Wednesday the development of the Colombian professional soccer league. Vandals attacked the Independiente Santa Fe campus bus.
The event occurred this Wednesday afternoon, at the height of NQS avenue with 80th street, when the vehicle was traveling north of the city to pick up the players at the concentration hotel, who have a match against Envigado in El Campín.
The attack did not leave anyone injured and the footballers were not on the bus at the time of the mishap.
“We are trying to identify the attackers. We cannot say for sure which team they were from. They were not fans of Santa Fe, we are finding out”, the president of Santa Fe, Eduardo Méndez, told EL TIEMPO.
It is the second act of violence related to soccer in less than a week, after linesman Elkin Echavarría was attacked on Saturday from the stands occupied by the fans of Junior from Barranquilla, in the game against La Equidad.
The Bogotá Government Secretariat punished the fans of the ‘shark’ team with four games without being able to enter the capital’s stadiums.
