Thursday, August 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

They attack the Santa Fe bus before the game against Envigado: this is what is known

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 24, 2023
in Sports
0
They attack the Santa Fe bus before the game against Envigado: this is what is known

Close


Close

Santa Fe bus attack

Santa Fe bus attack

Santa Fe bus attack

The reds play this Wednesday at El Campín in search of a win that will keep them among the eight.

Another act of violence tarnished this Wednesday the development of the Colombian professional soccer league. Vandals attacked the Independiente Santa Fe campus bus.

See also  LIVE: Millionaires vs. Envigado, minute by minute

The event occurred this Wednesday afternoon, at the height of NQS avenue with 80th street, when the vehicle was traveling north of the city to pick up the players at the concentration hotel, who have a match against Envigado in El Campín.

The attack did not leave anyone injured and the footballers were not on the bus at the time of the mishap.

“We are trying to identify the attackers. We cannot say for sure which team they were from. They were not fans of Santa Fe, we are finding out”, the president of Santa Fe, Eduardo Méndez, told EL TIEMPO.

Santa Fe bus attack

Santa Fe bus attack

It is the second act of violence related to soccer in less than a week, after linesman Elkin Echavarría was attacked on Saturday from the stands occupied by the fans of Junior from Barranquilla, in the game against La Equidad.

The Bogotá Government Secretariat punished the fans of the ‘shark’ team with four games without being able to enter the capital’s stadiums.

See also  Quartararo: "The pace is good, but we still lack the time attack"

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#attack #Santa #bus #game #Envigado

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Deputies protest the death of quilombola leader

Deputies protest the death of quilombola leader

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result