Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 12:14 p.m.



Updated 12:26 p.m.

The parish priest of the church of San Onofre de Alguazas, Julio Romero Fernández, has had to receive medical assistance after suffering various injuries caused by three hooded men who, early this Tuesday morning, have assaulted his home in the Plaza de San Antonio in this town with the intention of stealing, according to municipal sources.

The events occurred at six in the morning, when the three hooded men forcibly entered this house, located next to the church, and struggled with the priest, injuring him. According to sources from the Molina de Segura Civil Guard, the assailants were surprised by the inhabitant of the house. After that, municipal sources add, they seized various materials and fled. Since then, the security forces have maintained a search device to find the assailants.

The mayor of Alguazas, José Gabriel García Bernabé, has regretted these events and has stressed that the weight of justice will fall against these people. At the same time, he has wished a speedy recovery to the parish priest, much loved by the residents of Alguazas. The robbery investigation is still open at this time.