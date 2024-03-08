An assassination attempt disturbed the peace in Apaseo el Alto, Guanajuatowhen Christian Morales Palomino, the director of the Municipal Police, and his security team were ambushed after a meeting in Acámbaro.

Despite the ambush, the group survivedprotected by the strength of their armored vehicle, although the attack left an agent injured.

The incident took place around 1 pm on the road that connects Acámbaro with Tarimoro, when a contingent of armed assailants intercepted and attacked officials.

Reports indicate that the attacking group used two trucks and two motorcycles to carry out the ambush, shooting with heavy weapons.

The injured officer was promptly assisted by SUMAA paramedics and transported to a local hospital, where she is currently in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the State Attorney General's Office has begun investigations to unravel the causes behind this violent act and locate the culprits.