The little Mermaid it is the latest big-budget film to be the subject of a negative review campaign, forcing IMDb to make adjustments to the film’s user rating. the talented halle bailey leads the cast of The little Mermaidthe last foray of Disney in adapting classic family-friendly movies into wacky hybrid blockbusters.

Follow the steps of The Lion King, aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, among other. There was an initial backlash against casting a black actress to play the mermaid Ariel, and now it seems that some of those same fans have decided to attack the ratings of The little Mermaidprompting the online database site IMDb to intervene.

The ratings home page The little Mermaid on IMDb shows a message indicating that there is “unusual activity”. The statement reads: “Our rating mechanism has detected unusual voting activity on this title. To preserve the reliability of our rating system, an alternate weighting calculation has been applied.” The current IMDb rating for The little Mermaid it is 7.0 out of 10 stars, with 43,000 user ratings at the time of writing.

The efforts of Disney to revitalize The little Mermaid in live-action appear to have paid off, as the film reportedly grossed $30 million on Saturday over the US holiday weekend. It was projected that the new remake of Walt Disney Pictures it would gross between $97 and $98 million in three days, while four-day projections estimated between $121 and $123 million. That reportedly puts The little Mermaid in the same territory as aladdinanother successful live-action remake of Disney.

According to the report, Disney awarded to The little Mermaid the largest global promotional associations for the marketing of a film outside of the franchises of Star Wars either Marvel. Those campaigns included mattel, McDonald’s, LAST, Kellogg’s, booking.com and more.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I was also one of those who said that I would stick with the original movie, after all, I didn’t like any of Disney’s live-actions and mulan (my favourite) was a huge disappointment. But now I’m very curious to see The little Mermaid several acquaintances say that it is the best adaptation that Disney has done.