A helicopter in which the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, was traveling, was shot at this Friday in the Colombian city of Cúcuta, in the department of Norte de Santander. Duque has reported the facts, in a live video through the Twitter profile of the Presidency of Colombia, in which he has detailed that the attack occurred when the aircraft proceeded to land at the Camilo Daza airport in Cúcuta, after a visit in the municipality of Sardinata.

The Minister of Defense, Diego Molano; the head of the Interior, Daniel Palacios, and the governor of Norte de Santander, Silvano Serrano, were traveling in the helicopter with Duque and they are all safe. “The presidential helicopter was the victim of an attack,” the president lamented, to stress that the capacity of the armored aircraft prevented “something lethal from happening.”

Duque has described the attack as a “cowardly attack” and has assured that “bullet holes are seen” in the helicopter, which has finally been able to land normally. “Once again we reiterate that as a government we are not going to falter for a single minute, a single day in the fight against drug trafficking, terrorism and against organized crime organizations that operate in the country,” added the president. Thus, he has insisted that his Executive is not “intimidated with violence or acts of terrorism.” “Our State is strong, Colombia is strong to face these threats,” he added.

The president has advanced that orders have already been given to investigate the event and find who fired at the presidential helicopter. “The message is that Colombia is always strong, facing crime. Our institutions are above any threat, “Duque said.

After learning of the event, the Vice President and Foreign Minister of Colombia, María Lucía Ramírez, condemned the attack in a message posted on her Twitter profile, in which she pointed out that “terrorists and drug trafficking will never be able to intimidate the honest Colombians ».

The director of the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) for the Americas, José Miguel Vivanco, has also shown, through the same social network, his rejection of the “attack.”

Precedent attack



The attack reported by Duque took place more than a week after the attack on the facilities of the 30th Brigade of the Colombian Army in the same city, Cúcuta. On that occasion, a van entered the facilities and exploded up to two times, causing material damage and at least 55 injuries to soldiers and civilians.

The Colombian authorities have relieved of their posts two colonels responsible for the security of the place. In addition, six other members of the military are being investigated not only for the negligence in security matters that have been committed, but also for a possible participation in the attack. The government’s first response to this attack was to point to the National Liberation Army (ELN) as a possible culprit, something that the guerrillas have denied.