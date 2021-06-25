The helicopter in which the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, and the head of Defense, Diego Molano, was traveling was shot at this Friday.

According to official sources reported to the radio snail, there were no injuries.

In the military helicopter, you received between three and six shotsAccording to the main Colombian media, the Minister of the Interior, Daniel Palacios, and the Governor of Norte de Santander, Silvano Serrano, were also traveling.

Some of the bullets that hit the helicopter carrying Colombian President Iván Duque. Photo: EFE

The flight carrying the president had left the municipality of Sardinata and was allegedly attacked from a hill.

After the impacts, had to make an emergency landing at the Cúcuta airport, in the Norte de Santander department.



Other bullet holes in the Colombian presidential helicopter. Photo: EFE

After his arrival, Duque spoke about the attack: “Both the aerial device and the capacity of the aircraft prevented something lethal from happening. It is a cowardly attack, where bullet impacts are seen to the presidential aircraft, “he explained.

Then, he added: “As a government we are not going to falter for a single minute or a single day in the fight against drug trafficking, against terrorism and the organized criminal organizations that operate in the country.”



President Duque, after the emergency landing.

The president maintained that the government will not give in to the threats. “I want to reiterate that message, here they do not intimidate us with violence or acts of terrorism. Our state is strong and Colombia is strong to face these threats, “he said.

Regarding the investigation of the attack, he advanced: “I have given very clear instructions to the entire security team of go after those who shot the aircraftHey, they put other people’s lives at risk as well. The message is that Colombia is always strong in the face of crime and our institutions are above any threat. “

“I condemn the attack on the helicopter of the president @IvanDuque that was transporting us from Sardinata, after fulfilling the Peace with Legality, Sustainable Catatumbo conference. We’re all good thanks God. Terrorism and violence do not intimidate us, we move on! “Governor Serrano posted on his Twitter account.



The photos of the helicopter of the president of Colombia, Iván Duque.

Before the attack, Duque had participated in the “Peace with Legality” conference and the analysis of the results of an improvement plan for the Norte de Santander region, one of the hardest hit by poverty and violence.

Condemnation of Argentina

The attack against the president of Colombia was quickly condemned by the countries and politicians of the region. Among the first to express their solidarity with the president are Argentina and Mexico, a government that in recent months did not agree with the Colombian line.

“The Argentine Foreign Ministry expresses his strongest condemnation of the attack that the helicopter in which the President of the Republic of Colombia, Iván Duque was traveling, suffered during this afternoon and is pleased to know that the President and his entourage are out of danger, “said the Palacio San Martín in a release.



The helicopter had to make an emergency landing.

The document issued tonight by the Argentine Foreign Ministry adds: “In turn, consistent with its solidarity with the people and Government of Colombia, our country reiterates its strongest rejection of the use of violence. “

The Argentine repudiation occurred minutes after the one expressed by Mexico. “Our solidarity with the Colombian people and its President Iván Duque in the face of the attack suffered by the helicopter in which he was traveling. Mexico rejects the violence and supports the democratic institutions of Colombia,” said Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

With information from Télam

LM