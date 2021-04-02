The establishment has also dawned with various insults painted on the facade. Fortunately, only the exterior of the office has been affected Image of the security camera inside the Podemos headquarters in Cartagena after impacting explosive material on the glass of the establishment. / We can

The headquarters of We can in Cartagena was attacked this Thursday night with explosive material, as denounced by the Murcian deputy of the formation, Javier Sánchez Serna, on his Twitter account. In the images recorded by the security camera of the premises, it can be seen how a flammable item hits the glass of the headquarters and how the fire, later, affects part of the exterior real estate. What’s more, the office has also dawned with several insults painted on the facade.

Sánchez Serna denounced on Twitter that “the extreme right has gone one step further by attacking the headquarters with explosive material. A few months ago, PP and Vox refused to support a statement condemning the latest attack. Damn those who whitewash fascism every day.

‼ ️Tonight the extreme right has gone a step further and has attacked the headquarters of PODEMOS Cartagena with explosive material. A few months ago PP and VOX refused to support a statement condemning the latest attack. Damn those who whitewash fascism every day. pic.twitter.com/M9fa0PN9kb Javier Sánchez Serna (@J_Sanchez_Serna) April 2, 2021

The mayor of Cartagena, Ana Belén Castejón, also condemned the incidents that occurred last night: “All my support for Podemos Cartagena, who have suffered violence at their headquarters again, and my absolute condemnation of these events that attack coexistence in peace among the cartageneros. Intolerance and hatred must have no place in democracy.