Once again, the bad behavior of some fans marred the preview of the second leg of the Colombia Cup final, which will be played this Thursday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium between Atlético Nacional and Millonarios.

The first leg, played on November 15 in El Campín, ended tied 1-1. The series is open. Millonarios seeks its fourth crown in the Cup and National, its sixth.

The fans of both teams are looking forward to the match. Those from Nacional raised a flag in support of their club and some went to the hotel where Millonarios gathered to burn gunpowder.

Unfortunately, the bus that took the Bogotá team to the Atanasio Girardot stadium was attacked by local fans. A projectile broke the panoramic glass of the vehicle.

Fortunately, the issue did not escalate and none of the members of the blue team were affected by the attack.

News in development.

SPORTS

