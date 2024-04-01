Everyone has the right to have a say in what they consume, whether they support the general consensus or not. However, what can cause a problem for many people is not the comments that someone makes, but the contradictions that are identified. This is the case of Shakira, the famous pop singer from Latin America, who recently revealed that she did not like the movie Barbie.

In an interview with Allure, Shakira, in the middle of a conversation about women's empowerment, was asked about the film Barbie, the acclaimed Greta Gerwig film that was nominated for multiple Oscars this year. To the surprise of many people, the singer did not like this feature film, and your answer can be seen as a contradiction. This is what he said about it:

“My kids absolutely hated it. They felt he was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent. I am raising two children. I want them to feel powerful respecting women too. I like pop culture when it tries to empower women without depriving men of their ability to be men, to protect and provide too. I believe in giving women all the tools and the confidence that we can do everything without losing our essence, without losing our femininity. I believe that men have a purpose in society and women also have another purpose. We complement each other and that complement should not be lost.”

Immediately, and as expected, social networks reacted in a negative way, not because of his opinion on the film, but because of the fact that it revealed an incongruity with his social position and the message in his songs. Many have pointed out that her recent comments contradict the image she has created for years, especially after her divorce.

Shakira releasing a female empowerment album but criticizing a movie that does exactly the same thing just because her sons didn't like it pic.twitter.com/SfTIEoQegt — emmaa 11/11✨ (@EmmaDip1) April 1, 2024

Me saying goodbye to my Shakira playlist 👋pic.twitter.com/fnNYptWZEa — Monika Lara⋆ (@VioletStarfish) April 1, 2024

After seeing what Shakira said about the movie “Barbie”, she used the female empowerment of “Women no longer cry, women make money” just to profit pic.twitter.com/vv7TmBWgvM — Juanxxo (@Boss_juanr) April 1, 2024

We can only wait and see if Shakira will respond to the negative reception of her comment, where it can be explained in a better way, or if these comments will remain this way. On related topics, Margot Robbie wants a sequel to Barbie. Likewise, we tell you where to see all of this year's Oscar nominees.

Barbie is far from being a perfect film, but Shakira's comment makes something very clear: not everyone has a sense of humor that allows them to appreciate the satire presented here. Whether she or the singer's children failed to see the Kens as a simple joke, or the bad guys, she talks about a problem of criticism, more of incongruity.

