He candidate for federal deputy for the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM), José Luis Durán Reveleswas the subject of a violent shooting attack last night in Naucalpan de Juárez, State of Mexico.

While completing his proselytizing work in the municipality to win the popular election position to represent district 24 of Naucalpan, the candidate was allegedly involved in an incident with a firearm.

The PVEM candidate suffered an attempted robbery that quickly turned into an armed attack, according to preliminary reports.

While Durán Reveles finished his campaign activities, the situation took a violent turn, endangering his integrity and that of his work team.

Fortunately, Durán emerged unharmed from the incident, but unfortunately his driver was injured in the altercation.

Although authorities are still investigating the exact details of the incident, this attack has generated a wave of concern in the local political sphere.

The candidate Durán Reveles, known for his activism in favor of the environment and sustainable development, has received signs of support from various sectors of society after this unfortunate event.