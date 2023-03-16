Diego Lainez generated great expectations after his irruption in the first division of Mexican soccer. The Club América youth squad player showed great personality and a great ability to face from his first games, which led him to be hired by Real Betis in exchange for 14 million euros in January 2019.
However, the player from Villahermosa, Tabasco, has had a hard time consolidating himself in the top circuit. Lainez had practically no minutes in Heliópolis, where he was led by Quique Setién, ‘Rubi’ and Manuel Pellegrini.
In mid-2022, with the aim of having minutes and earning a place in the squad of the Mexican National Team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the winger signed with Sporting Braga, but he did not find minutes either.
In January 2023, surprisingly, Diego Lainez signed with Tigres de la UANL and became one of the most striking reinforcements of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. 11 games of the season are gone, and the 22-year-old has still not been able to show his worth.
During this tournament, Diego Lainez has played 228 minutes over seven games and has not been able to score or assist his teammates. The pressure grows on the youth with the passing of the matches.
Over the weekend, journalist David Faitelson, from the ESPN network, criticized the attitude of the UANL winger after arguing with André Pierre Gignac, the institution’s all-time top scorer.
The controversial commentator pointed out that Lainez is nobody compared to the French striker and that instead of arguing with him, he should learn from him.
Faitelson considered that Lainez does not have to argue with the team leader and that he also has to learn to shoot better crosses.
