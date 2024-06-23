Chihuahua.- The regularization of “crooked” cars affects employment in the state as it is a hub of the automotive industry, said Sergio Mendoza Vidal, president of Chihuahua Futura.

The industrialist explained that the decree that encourages the regularization of used vehicles of foreign origin impacts the supply chain of the automotive industry that includes the manufacture of auto parts, in which Chihuahua occupies the first places in the country, which puts jobs in the sector at risk.

He pointed out that buying “crooked” cars or Chinese-made cars, which do not acquire any components in Mexico, instead of those produced in North America, undermines the employment generated by the automotive industry in the country.

Mendoza Vidal indicated that if the decree to regularize vehicles of foreign origin continues, it would be serious for Chihuahua, Nuevo León, Aguascalientes and all the states where there is a strong percentage of automotive employment.

Loss of jobs plus pollution and insecurity in the streets are part of the effects of this decree, he noted.

For his part, the president of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), Salvador Carrejo Orozco, stated that this type of decree affects the entire automotive industry, since by lowering the demand for new cars in the domestic market it affects the distributors, but also to producers.

The above, especially to states like Chihuahua and Coahuila that have a high participation in the production of auto parts.

Antonio Moisés Morales, president of the Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA) in Chihuahua, previously noted that since the decree began on January 19, 2022 until the end of May 2024, 400,523 vehicles have been regularized in the state.

The consequences for the automotive sector have been notable, he said, since an estimated reduction of 10 to 12 percent in sales of new vehicles in the country and up to 20 percent in the state, as well as a decrease in the value of domestic vehicles of up to 50 percent.

According to data from the Automotive Cluster, two OEM companies operate in Chihuahua, which are original equipment manufacturers, more than 400 first, second and third level supplier companies and six automotive design centers.

The automotive sector represents 40% of the state’s manufacturing industry.