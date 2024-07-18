Genoa – Three boys, two minors and one just over 18, were arrested by the police because they were considered responsible for a violent robbery committed on the evening of May 7thThe attack occurred around 9:30 p.m.: the three, supported by three other individuals who did not intervene directly and who for this reason have been reported to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office at liberty, attacked a boy who, finding himself passing through the group, was called away by them with a pretext.

The victim tried to move away under the arcades of Via Turatibut he was caught and hit with kicks and punches and forced against a wall. While two continued to hit him, a third, who later turned out to be the adult of the group, began to feel his pants in an attempt to steal money or any other useful item. The boy reacted to the attack and managed to get away just enough to ask for help from a woman passing by who called the emergency number and sent a State Police patrol car.

Staff of the ‘counter widespread crime’ section of the mobile squadafter analyzing the images from the surveillance cameras in the area, and after identifying and listening to a witness, reconstructed what happened and identified all the attackers. With the joint coordination of the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office and the Ordinary Prosecutor’s Office, two arrest warrants issued against the three main attackers, an adult and two minors, all of Maghreb origin, already involved in other similar incidents already under examination by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, who in recent days have been tracked down and transferred to their respective penal institutions.