Nelson Ramirez Lozahead of the Department of Accounting and Public Accounts of the City Council of Zacatepec, Morelos, He was the target of a violent armed attack while he was in an establishment located on Revolución Agraria Street.

Preliminary reports indicate that the local official received a head shot by an individual who got off a motorcycle just one block from City Hall.

The event occurred around 11:40 a.m., when apparently Two individuals on a motorcycle approached the premises where the official was. Witnesses reported that one of the subjects, dressed in black, entered the establishment and shot Ramírez Loza, and then fled with his accomplice.

The paramedics who quickly responded to the scene provided first aid to the injured man and They were rushed to a hospital in the region., where he is receiving medical attention. Although his health status has not been officially confirmed, it is reported his condition is serious.

The municipal authorities, dismayed by the incident, issued a statement in which they deeply regretted what happened and declared that The attack was an attempted robbery. However, personnel from the Surponiente Regional Prosecutor's Office do not rule out the possibility that the act was a direct attack against the official.

The Zacatepec City Council demanded that the corresponding authorities carry out an exhaustive investigation to clarify the event and bring those responsible for this unfortunate event to justice. It should be noted that so far no suspect has been arrested, and the incident area has been secured to facilitate the investigation work by the competent authorities.