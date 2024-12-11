A police officer from Zaragoza has been attacked in the street after a man waited for him at the door of his home. The agent, off duty at the time, was assaulted by a man while he was with his wife and two minor daughters. The aggressor’s objective was clear and concise: prevent the official from testifying against him in a trial.

The events took place on December 5, when the victim and his family returned to their home in the Valdespartera neighborhood of the Aragonese capital. “Hey, agent! We have a trial pending, you better not gobecause if not I’m going to ruin the life of you and the three little whores you go with,” the aggressor snapped, according to reports Herald of Aragon.

After trying to get the aggressor to stop his behavior, the victim called 091 to ask for help, at which point the harasser began to punch him, causing a cut on his lip. At that moment, the agent’s wife, also a police officer, intervened, although between the two they could not subdue the aggressor, who continued. insulting them, kicking and punching them.

Given the situation, several neighbors helped the couple, while other passersby brought the little girls to safety. Subsequently, a National Police patrol identified the arrested person as CDT, of Romanian nationality. According to the same source, this conflict arose a year ago, when the attacked agent helped a neighbor who He knocked on the door asking for help.

The police officer did not hesitate to help her, as he assured that a man (the aggressor) he was harassing herso he accompanied her to the police station to file a complaint. However, when they left the home they could see how the man continued at the door. Given this situation, the aggressor would be trying to prevent the agent from testifying in the trial for this case of assault.