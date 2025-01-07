On December 31, thousands of people received a message on their mobile phones informing them of the location of an impressive rave that would serve to welcome 2025 and start it off on the right foot.

Given this, the media traveled to Ciudad Real, the place chosen by the organizers to hold the macro-festival, where between 10,000 and 15,000 people gathered who just wanted a party without limits.

However, as those in charge of the celebration promised, this ended last Monday, January 6on the occasion of Three Kings Day. Thus, this Tuesday, a team of Public Mirror headed by reporter Javi Fuente has traveled to the place where the rave was held to check how they had left the land the assistants.

However, while the journalist was trying to carry out his work, a group of young people who were preparing to leave Ciudad Real began to “throw stones“ against workers. Even, as Javi Fuente has explained, the rioters “have tried to puncture the tires“ of the vehicle in which the reporter and his camera had to return home.

Upon realizing the intention of the young people with the Atresmedia vehicle, Javi Fuente addressed a group of police officers who were clearing the area to report what happened.