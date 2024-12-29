A Christmas futsal tournament has left us this Sunday with one of the most regrettable images that can be seen in sport, that of the attack of a footballer on the referee in the middle of the traditional Cuenca Christmas championship match.

The violent act, captured on video by the championship organization itself, took place during a match that was held at the El Sargal sports hall.

One of the footballers, after being sent off, He addressed the referee in an aggressive attitudecornered him against the timing table and slapped him, at which point his teammates had to come and restrain him to prevent the incident from escalating.

The referee has filed a complaint with the National Police and has regretted that practically every weekend they have to endure attacks and threats of this type.