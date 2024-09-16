Last night the Carabinieri of the Ventimiglia company arrested two foreigners believed to be responsible for aggravated robbery in competition with a minor, also a foreigner. It all started around 9 pm along the Oberdan promenade, where the Carabinieri had intervened following the report of a fight between foreigners.

However, when they arrived on site, the soldiers found only a minor of Algerian origin who reported that two other foreigners, after having beaten him and sprayed him in the face with pepper spray, had stolen a backpack containing money and a smartphone (a Samsung Galaxy S9).

On this occasion, the victim also provided a detailed description of her attackers, which allowed the police to locate them a few hours later along the coast as they tried to hide under cover of darkness.

Taken to the barracks, the two attackers were identified as two Tunisians, respectively twenty-seven and eighteen years old, already known to the police for crimes of the same nature and in fact without a fixed abode in Italy; this last element is essential to be able to consider the risk of flight to evade justice well-founded, hence the arrest of suspects against them for the crime of aggravated robbery in competition.

After the formal procedures, the two foreigners were taken to the Sanremo prison to be held by the judicial authorities pending the validation trial and for the crimes they are accused of, they now risk more than six years.