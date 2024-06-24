Juarez City.- A man was injured by a gunshot to the leg in the Las Haciendas subdivision; authorities are investigating whether it is related to the attack on a pumper this afternoon.

The attack occurred on Hacienda Santa Rosalía and Hacienda Poniente streets.

In a private vehicle he was taken to receive medical attention at a nearby hospital.

Earlier, a couple of blocks away, a water pump burst this afternoon, so authorities are investigating if it has any relationship.