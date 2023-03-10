Tarimoro, Guanajuato.- They attack a couple of police officers while they slept in their house during their day offthis in Tarimoro, Guanajuato.

Armed men entered the house located on Rafael Ramírez street, in front of the Municipal Pantheon.

The woman identified as Guadalupe lost her life in bedwhile her husband was found injured in the corridor of the house.

The attack was reported to the 911 emergency number around 06:30 on Thursday, March 9, two people were reported injured by firearm shots.

Elements of the municipal police and Tarimoro Civil Protection paramedics arrived at the site, who confirmed that the woman no longer had vital signs.

The man He was transferred to receive medical attention. The home was protected by elements of the Sedena, National Guard and investigated by agents of the State Prosecutor’s Office.

So far there is no clue as to the cause. Forensic experts were in charge of collecting evidence.