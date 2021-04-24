The Civil Guard detains a man who attacked an operator and destroyed his camera by throwing it against the ground Image of the detained man who attacked an operator and smashed his camera by throwing it on the ground. / 7TV RAÚL HERNÁNDEZ The Cotillas Towers Saturday 24 April 2021, 12:13



A camera operator of the regional television 7TV suffered an attack by a man this Friday morning, during a Civil Guard operation carried out in Las Torre de Cotillas. The worker was covering a raid against the production and distribution of marijuana on Yecla street in the municipality, when the brother of an investigated person approached from behind the photojournalist, twisted his arm and smashed the camera he was carrying to the ground. Several agents pounced on the aggressor and detained him accused of a crime of resistance to authority and another of damages.

Image of the state of the camera after having fallen to the ground. / 7TV

The television crew, valued at about 3,000 euros, was totally destroyed. In the operation, a search was carried out in a house, where various amounts of marijuana were seized and there were four detainees for crimes related to drug production and trafficking.