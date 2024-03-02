At a location of a famous fast food and frozen products chain, located in Kentucky, the manager arranged a meeting for all employees and forced them to eat ice cream that was diluted with chemicalsso some of them ended up hospitalized due to poisoning.

An unusual situation took place in a Dairy Queen in Kentucky, in the eastern United States, when The manager gathered his employees and told them that, “whether they like it or not,” they had to eat the ice cream of chocolate contaminated with cleaning products. Of the eight employees who attended the meeting, some were immediately taken to the hospital after the closure.

Based on the impact that the news had, the American media The New York Post She replicated the testimonies of one of the young people's mother, who said that her seventeen-year-old daughter came home after the meeting and told her what had happened, which angered her.

“The manager told them whether they liked the chocolate ice cream or not, they were going to eat it today. Some of the children had complained that they had a burning sensation when they swallowed the ice cream,” he said with notable anger. After the incredible episode at the store, his daughter quit her job.

The renowned chain is famous for its wide variety of ice cream.

The investigation of ice cream with detergent in the United States

After the impact, residents of the area were dismayed, and the Wolfe County police chief began an investigation into the situation. Representative Elijah Banks commented in dialogue with the aforementioned media that “several people are still arriving to give statements” about the event that occurred last Friday.

Despite the seriousness of the act, Banks indicated that he cannot give more information because most of the employees affected by the manager's action are minors.

Ingestion of the chemicals, which led some employees to emergencies, is toxic to the human body and can cause death if consumed in large quantities. The company, with more than eighty years of history serving frozen products to American citizens, failed to provide statements on the matter.