faithful devotees who meet in the hill of the Fabasin The Savior, they ensured that the Virgin of Fatima appearedor surrounded by angels for make a warning on eruption of the Popocatépetl volcano in Mexico.

According to Telemundo, every year, around the day of the Virgin Fatima, which is celebrated on May 13, thousands of devotees gather on that hill looking for a miracle.

This year, they ensured that in the sky it was possible to perceive the image of the Virgin and guarded by two angels, visible in the rays of the sun.

They also pointed out that when the Virgin appears they feel “a strong wind”, so it is the moment when they take their cell phones and record the sky.

They detail that the mother of Jesus looks “a little inclined with her hands doing the blessed in an attitude of prayer.”

What did he say about Popocatepetl?

At the foot of the altar to the image, was a woman, known as sister Nelly Hurtado, who insures receive divine signs.

After remaining “in a trance” for several minutes, the woman assured that the Virgin of Fatima gave her a worrying message for Mexicans.

“There could be a nine-degree earthquake in Mexico and the signal will be the eruption of the Popocatépetl volcano,” he said.

It should be noted that the last prophecy made by the Virgin of Fatima was in 1917, in Portugal, and is known as the Third Secret of Fatima.