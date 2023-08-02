A little-known site called Start Menu claims that its sources have aligned themselves with information presented by VGC sources earlier this week, which indicates that the successor to the nintendoswitch is scheduled to be released in the second half of 2024 and that developers already have kits for game development.

The interesting thing is that the site assures that their sources also informed them that Nintendo could herald the existence of the next-gen console during Gamescom 2023. His source is unclear as to whether that means it will be during the event of gamescom itself or during a presentation of Nintendo Direct during the week of gamescom. It sounds a bit exaggerated, but in general it is difficult to predict what it will do Nintendo. gamescom begins on August 23 and ends on August 27.

Via: My Nintendo News

Editor’s note: Well, one thing is almost certain and that is that Nintendo is going to do a Direct at the end of August. At least in that several “leakers” agree regarding the announcement of the Nintendo console. We all know what’s going to happen this year. But I doubt they show what it looks like, that would be a surprise.