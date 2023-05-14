USA.- Shakira surprised the world by launching a new topicWell, like his recent projects, this one also has a dedication, although this time it is not addressed to Gerard Piqué since Clara Chiabut to his two sons, Sasha and Milan.

Is about ‘Acrostic‘, theme that came out on streaming platforms last Thursday, May 11, and according to the opinion of users on social networks, the lyrics are about “the new anthem of mothers”.

And it is that the artist from Barranquilla dedicated beautiful words to her little ones about the great love she has for them, but she also talks about the hard moments she has faced in recent months after her separation of the ex-soccer player because of a infidelity with Clara Chia.

Despite the fact that the song is a “great song” because of the beautiful lyrics, what surprised millions and caused a sensation is that one of her sons was able to work with her during the production of the track.

In accordance with lexusproducer of poetry, it was the child who asked to be part of the project and play the piano after Shakira show him the lyrics of the song, who quickly accepted the proposal.

In fact, Lexus admitted that he was present just when the boy asked the interpreter of “Loba” to be the Pianistthis through a live broadcast on the Instagram platform.

But that’s not all, Lexus also revealed that Shakira’s son has an enormous talent for music, something that he undoubtedly inherited from the 46-year-old Colombian artist.

There is no doubt that Shakira is one of the most important personalities in the music industry, because thanks to her work there are millions of people who applaud her and recognize her enormous talent.