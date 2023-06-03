Behind the separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqué product of the infidelity of the former Barcelona player with Clara Chia Marticustody of their children remained in the hands of the singer, while the Catalan will be able to enjoy the vacation and a few days a month next to Sasha and Milan.

Several weeks ago, the interpreter of ‘January day‘ left Spain to settle with her little ones in the city of Miamiand although Piqué only traveled to the United States once to see his children, it seems that this time it will be the celebrity who will take them back to Barcelona, ​​where they will spend the summer holidays.

In accordance with ‘The vanguard‘, the Colombian star would travel to Barcelona to take Sasha and Milan with his father, although at first it was thought that it would be Piqué who would pick up his children in Colombia and not in Miami, because days ago the small family was in Barranquilla visiting Shakira’s parents, William Mebarak and Nidia Ripoll.

But that’s not all, Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend were caught leaving the Colombian embassy building in Barcelona.

However, it began to happen that the retired soccer player will not pick up his children either in Colombia or in the United States, since it would be the 46-year-old singer who would take them back to the city where they were born.

It should be noted that Sasha and Milan will stay at least until July 19 with Gerard Piqué, while the rest of the vacation will belong to the artist.