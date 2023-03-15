Madrid.- Shakira has shown that she remains one of the most prominent artists in the music industry in the world after releasing her recent collaborations with Carol G. and Bizarrap.

It must be remembered that Shakira has been the eye of the hurricane for months after her announcement was made separation of Gerard Piqué after more than 10 years together because of a infidelity.

However, not everything has been so bad for the singer, since the injury that the ex-soccer player caused her served as an inspiration to create new projects, where she shows that without a doubt, after breaking up with Piqué, she does nothing but bill.

Despite the fact that a few days ago the woman from Barranquilla was caught crying, it is said that all her pain could vanish due to a new romance.

After the interpreter of ‘Día de Enero’ traveled to the city of NY to perform live with Bizarrap on Jimmy Fallon’s show, the celebrity took the opportunity to attend a hockey game to support the New York Islanders, but what was surprising was seeing her well accompanied by a man.

The fact that Shakira attended along with the driver of ‘The Voice’, Carson Dalycaused a stir on social networks, which sparked a series of speculations about a possible romantic relationship between the two, as Internet users point out that the alleged new couple has seen each other on more than one occasion.

The photograph where celebrities appear very happy together was captured by the most important league in the world of sports, it is the International Ice Hockey Federation.

The snapshot was posted on the Instagram platform, ‘nhl’, where they wrote: “Shakira and Carson took action at @ubsarena last night!”

It was for this reason that users and fans of the star did not fail to point out that between her and the presenter there is something more than a friendship.

It must be remembered that in 2001, Shakira and Carson Daly were also photographed together in the mtv studiosalso in New York City, so their friendship could be for many years.