after the recent rumors that Shakira has a affair with Lewis Hamilton they have begun to grow more and more strongly, since they have even gone so far as to point out that they are indeed in a sentimental relationship.

For several months, the Colombian artist was seen with the formula 1 racer in various places, such as walks and dinners, so speculation about a relationship has not stopped cornering them.

However, last weekend it caused controversy that in its return to barcelonathe interpreter of ‘she-wolf‘, attended the Spanish Grand Prix of Formula 1, where he was even in the box of the Hamilton team.

In fact, after the race, Shakira accompanied the driver and some friends to dinner, at which time they had a Photography where Hamilton appears very close to the beautiful 46-year-old singer.

Recently, ‘people magazine‘ revealed that a source close to the celebrity assures that the two they are taking a chance on loveand that they are in ‘the first stage’, which is why they have appeared together.

“They are spending time together and in the phase of getting to know each other, in the phase of having fun and flirting,” the source explained.

However, until now none of the celebrities has spoken to confirm that the rumors of a relationship are true or not, so everything continues to be handled in speculation.

But something that took thousands by surprise is that before the Spanish Grand Prix took place, Lewis Hamilton confessed that “I need to find a Latina for myself”, which was considered a clue to what he has with the former by Gerard Pique.

