United Kingdom.- Apparently, the prince william of wales He is already making plans for his future coronation after he had some conversations with close advisers.

According to the medium’Sunday Times‘, sources close to the British royal family said that the legitimate heir to the English throne is looking for his coronation ceremony to be ‘modern’ and ‘relevant‘, and that in addition plans to move away from the traditional ‘people’s tribute’which is headed by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

It should be noted that the firstborn of the King Charles III and Princess Diana of Wales is well aware that the coronation needs to be a unifying gala, both for the Commonwealth and the nation.

According to the media, a person close to the husband of Kate Middleton said that “he is thinking about how we can make his coronation more relevant in the future. He will not follow the same path. His coronation will look and feel quite different.”

Although it is believed that William of Wales was not involved in planning the historic ceremony in which Charles III became the new monarch of the United Kingdom, and therefore wants his coronation to also take place in the westminster abbey.

It is important to note that the eldest son of the deceased Queen isabel II He broke with the tradition of reducing the number of people who would attend the event, which was attended by leaders of other religions and Christian denominations.

However, Prince William plans to bring the ceremony up to date to ensure that the British royal family continues to hold sway in the future.

Everything seems to indicate that William is committed to creating new ways for the monarchy to become modern and thus adapt to today’s world, so his coronation is expected to be a moment that will go down in history as something significant and unique.