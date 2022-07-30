The Console War is a concept that ensures that the big video game companies hate each other to death. Although there have already been several signs that this is not the case, some of his followers are still involved in the contest. Which, according to one industry giant, caused microsoft.

Peter Moore was a very important figure for Microsoft in the early days of Xbox consoles. In a recent interview with Front Office Sports, the executive spoke about the console war. Here he assured that Bill Gates’ company began to emphasize the differences with Sony to establish itself in the industry.

‘We build and create the console wars. Not to create a division, but to challenge each other. I mean Microsoft and Sony. If Xbox hadn’t recovered from the death rings you wouldn’t have the competition that it has today. Two mastodons investing millions of dollars. They always seek to improve themselves and this is great for the industry‘. He mentioned Peter Moore.

While their conversation focused on the creators of Xbox and PlayStationHe also talked a bit about Nintendo. About the Japanese company, he said that he was happy to see what they are achieving with the switch and added that he considers that they do things their way. Still, they remain an important part of the industry.

To conclude, he assured that he was very happy to have been part of those first years of Xbox. For him, his experience with Microsoft was very important for his next job at EA Sports. although now Peter Moore is already out of the video game industry, it seems that it was a vital element in achieving many of the advances that we have today.

The war between Microsoft and Sony only exists for the fans

Although it is true that Microsoft and Sony seek to improve and surpass the other, it does not mean that they hate each other. In fact, they have repeatedly congratulated each other on their events and revelations. Even recently, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, said that his most anticipated game is God of War Ragnarok.

The companies are arguably in healthy competition. However, social networks are full of constant ridicule from Xbox users to PlayStation users and vice versa.. Mainly focused on the exclusives and the shortcomings of their respective services. Are you one of those who defend your favorite console on networks? Tell us in the comments.

