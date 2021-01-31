The sport planet was shaken this weekend when the newspaper El Mundo in Spain not only published the figures of Lionel Messi’s contract but also affirmed that it was those more than 555 million euros that “ruined” the economy of the powerful FC Barcelona .

Such a journalistic finding – ethical issues of publication on the sidelines – could not help but cause great splinters. And one of them, to be expected, was the reaction of the crack Argentinian.

And as reported by the Catalan newspaper Sport, LeoLogically enraged by the leak of what he earns from his renewal with the club in 2017, he decided together with his lawyers first of all to begin an investigation to determine who or who could be behind the leak of the contract and, secondly, initiate legal action against El Mundo.

Thus, there will be no choice but to close the circles of those who may have had access to these private documents, whose leaders it will also denounce and who according to their environment should not be more than four or five people.

The cover of the newspaper El Mundo in Spain that questions the investment made by Barcelona to retain Messi.

This goes in the opposite direction to what the club published early in the Argentine morning this Sunday, denying “categorically” that the leak has occurred from the bowels of the Catalans, adding at the same time that it will also seek to be a plaintiff against the newspaper.

The medium, which is based in Madrid and is usually one of the two or five most widely read Spanish newspapers in the world, had published that Messi’s contract amounts to 555,237,619 gross euros for four years “is the sum fixed salary, image rights, a series of multimillion-dollar bonuses unpublished to date, allowances and a string of variables. “

Everything has overtones of political play in the most convulsed times for the club since Messi made his professional debut in October 2004. Last year, after the catastrophic elimination of the Champions League against Bayern Munich (lost 8-2) and After the club almost got rid of Luis Suárez, one of the best strikers in the world and also a friend of the Argentine, the famous episode of the burofax occurred, although Leo He had already informed the Blaugrana board of his intentions to leave beforehand.

Finally, he stayed at the club, but the rumors are getting stronger that at the end of this season, when his contract ends, he will leave (in Paris Saint-Germain they await him with open arms) and this leak of his contract, more than firewood, it is naphtha thrown into the fire.