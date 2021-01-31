The Spanish newspaper El Mundo revealed in its printed edition this Sunday the exuberant contract that Lionel Messi signed with Barcelona and that, according to the Madrid newspaper, “ruins” the Catalan club. This is the document that expires on June 30 – lubricated in November 2017 when Josep María Bartomeu was the president – which guarantees income of more than 555 million euros.

The cover of the newspaper El Mundo de España is shocking. “Messi’s pharaonic contract that ruins Barca,” says the owner, who is accompanied by the number 555,337,619 euros.

The shocking cover of the newspaper El Mundo about Messi’s millionaire contract

The figure, according to the Spanish newspaper, is due to the last contract signing in 2017 with President Josep María Bartomeu, which was for 4 seasons and is months away from expiring. “It is the largest contract in the history of sport”, they assure. And they let go of photocopies of the original contract signed by the Flea.

“The figure is the sum of fixed salary, image rights, a series of unpublished multimillion-dollar bonuses to date, allowances and a string of variables depending on various objectives,” adds the newspaper. He also affirms that the Rosario already received 92 percent of the signed contract.

More information on the little that has transpired so far: with the signing of this agreement, Messi secured 138 million euros per season between fixed and variable, with two separate premiums. One, to be renewed, of 115,225,000 euros and another, in terms of ‘loyalty’ with the club, which amounts to 77,929,955 euros. Does this mean that Messi would pocket about 190 million euros if he extends the contract with the culé team in June?

This Sunday the theme will explode and will be replicated around the world. And doubts will lurk. It is clear that the leak of Messi’s contract, the first time it happens, has a clear political intention.

Is it because in Barcelona they already know that he will not continue after June and they attack him? Or is it that some prefer to have it far away and filter the information so that the Rosario is fed up and slam the door, as he tried to do in December of last year with the famous burofax?

The rift also opened between Barcelona fans: while one blamed Messi and his high contract for all the club’s economic woes, others emphasized that no other player in history made the institution win so much money and titles.

What will Messi say? For now it is not manifested. Neither does his family. This Sunday he plays from 17:00 in Catalonia against Athletic Bilbao. Will you speak after the game? Will a bomb come?