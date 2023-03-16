Spokesman for the State Security Board, Juan González, affirms that the largest seizures of this drug take place in that Sonora city, in addition to weapons

Sonora.- Through a video in social networksJuan González Alvarado, spokesperson for the Sonora State Security Boardassured that in this state there are the largest seizures of the drug fentanyl and firearms in the entire Mexican republic.

“Thanks to the work of the State Security Table and the military inspection point of Querobabi, Sonora has become the state with the highest seizures of fentanyl and armament of everything Mexico”, emphasizes the official.

"Thanks to the work of the State Security Table and the military inspection point of Querobabi, Sonora has become the state with the highest seizures of fentanyl and armament of everything Mexico", emphasizes the official.

In this filter, he adds, there is technology, trained military personnel and canine pairs to detect illegal material that is sought to be transported through this entity in northern Mexico (and adjacent to the United States, where they point out that the fentanyl problem is serious).

“With these actions, we reduce the capacity of the criminal groups and the risks of consuming this dangerous drug”, emphasizes González Alvarado.