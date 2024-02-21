Today, a lot of news has emerged regarding Xbox games coming to other platforms, as the four names were announced: Grounded, Pentiment, Sea of ​​Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush!. However, not all of them will reach platforms of Nintendowe talk specifically about the developments of Rare and Tango Gameworks. However, there are sources that tell us about not losing hope, because at least one of them will end up reaching devices from the big N.

As mentioned, the default rhythm and action adventure is not going to be switch, something that may be discouraging at first listen, but the point is that they are very convinced that in the next generation step it will be possible because there will be more power to offer. Let's remember that the issue of stable frames per second is necessary in the title, so having it on the current console could hinder the experience, and that could have been the determining factor for not releasing it.

For now, the game will be released on March 19 for PlayStation 5since it has enough power to deliver an experience that must be played without interruptions, and many users were waiting to play it, so they will be extra profits for Microsoft in addition to those who already have it in Game Pass. On the other hand, it is also possible that Sea of ​​Thieves become a success, not because multiplayer games with sonybut for the fact that it is a launch of Rare.

Another factor that draws a lot of attention is that there will finally be a physical launch of the game, something that never happened for Xbox and that now it will be possible for Limited Run Games, who make fair pre-orders for those who want to buy the copy and then close them and send the copies in a considerable amount of time. It will take months, but players will be sure that all the game information comes on the disk and there will be no online interactions to play it.

Remember that HiFi Rush! Is available in Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor's note: With Switch 2 there will be a greater range of possibilities in terms of games released. So we will have to wait a little longer for the console to be revealed and later go on sale. Everything points to next year.