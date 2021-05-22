UNICEF data indicates that more than one million adolescents in Latin America and the Caribbean suffered sexual violence and that 4 out of 10 experienced violence by their partner. What’s more, is the region with the highest percentage of unintended pregnancies in girls under 15 years of age in the world. And the pandemic is further deepening the violation of the rights of girls and adolescents.

To analyze these situations of historical inequality and violence and what is happening today, the initiative Weaving Childhood Networks in Latin America and the Caribbean will hold the Fourth Latin American Thought Seminar on the Rights of the Child “Powerful Girls” Mainstreaming gender policies in children’s organizations.

For three days (between 26 and 28 this week), girls and adolescents will raise their voices to demand security and the guarantee of their rights in this Latin American Seminar organized by the Argentine Committee for the Follow-up and Application of the International Convention on the Rights of the Child, (CASACIDN), the Alliance for Colombian Children and the Network for Children’s Rights in Mexico (REDIM).

The Seminar will also be attended by about 30 speakers specialized in women’s rights, representatives of international organizations, civil society and girls, adolescents and young people, in order to demand the guarantee of your rights, in particular the right to a life free of violence.

Gender perspective

“It is an initiative aimed at incorporate the gender perspective into public policies for children, the questioning of the traditional roles that transmit machismo and discrimination towards girls and adolescents. The culture of patriarchy is transmitted through subtle stereotypes giving men roles of power and disposition of girls’ bodies. That is why the themes of Chicas Poderosas are centered on problematize the traditional roles of men and women, propose a new masculinity more democratic and supportive, “he explains to Clarion María Elena Naddeo, General Director of Childhood, Adolescence, Gender and Diversity of the Ombudsman’s Office of the City of Buenos Aires.

Naddeo will talk about “Girls and Comprehensive Sex Education”. “I will take the experience of teaching Comprehensive Sex Education as a valuable tool for educate in free relationships devoid of abuse and violence. Sexual relations between adolescents and young people are still plagued by prejudices and myths that must be eradicated. Incorporate the concept of explicit consent to prevent possible violence is one of the issues to be addressed, “he adds.

“The situation in Argentina is difficult in relation to the rights of children. Although a series of food aid programs have been implemented, there is a huge number of children who are suffering violations of their rights, both economic and sexual abuse and exploitation. They are exposed to all kinds of violence, “he explains to Clarion Nora Schulman, in charge of Casadicn.

“We have the best laws in all of Latin America, they are laws that improve rights and have been advanced, such as the Law for the Comprehensive Protection of the Rights of Girls, Boys and Adolescents, who is 15 years old, and others who complement and accompany her. But the laws have great difficulty in their application in the field of justice, “adds Schulman.

“We know that we have a patriarchal justice, misogynist, violator of human rights of children and adolescents. They do not listen to them, they do not give them the right to comment on the situations that happen to them and in general they do not take into account their statements or what they want to do, when they tell serious things that happen to them and they do not believe them. The laws are still not fully complied with, “concludes the specialist.

Being a girl and a teenager, a risk

“Being a girl and adolescent in Latin America and the Caribbean increasingly represents a risk, in the face of vulnerability due to age and gender conditions. Problems associated with discrimination, sexual abuse and domestic violence have increased, from the confinement measures for the Covid-19 pandemic, “says the presentation.

According to data from the International Plan (2020), during the first weeks of confinement, calls to help lines for victims of domestic violence had increased by 142% in Colombia, 60% in Mexico. In Argentina, according to the Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity calls for gender violence increased by 40%. Since the confinement began, in March 2020, there have been almost 300 femicides of women and girls.

The crisis generated by the pandemic intensified the risks and inequalities for the health and future of girls and adolescents, according to representatives of the regional movement Girls Not Mothers, coalition of organizations dedicated to the protection and defense of the rights of women and girls.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, the birth rate is 63 per 1,000 adolescents between 15 and 19 years of age. According to UNICEF, 1 in 4 women married / joined before the age of 18.

Difficulties in accessing services increase, a pregnant girl or adolescent victim of sexual violence will probably not have access to adequate comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services, she will be forced to be a mother as a child, His physical and emotional health will be in permanent risk and the circle of poverty and marginalization in which he lives will be preserved.

The seminar can be followed live through the internet television channel youtube.com/ollintv. More information on the social networks of @tejiendoredesinfancia and with the hashtag # ChicasPoderosas. http://www.tejiendoredesinfancia.org/ninaspoderosas

Look also