Around a million people in Spain suffer dementia, whose most common form is by far the Alzheimer’s. Until now We do not know the precise causes that cause it, but different factors have been identified that affect the risk of developing the disease.

In this sense, the use of certain medications could play an important role. Now, a new study has identified that long -term use of Some non -steroidal anti -inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) Like ibuprofen or aspirin, it could reduce people’s probabilities to develop Alzheimer’s later in life.

Study methodology

As the authors of this work in the academic magazine publish Journal of the American Geriatrics Societythis conclusion is the fruit of a Data analysis of 11,745 participants in it Rotterdam study, A population base survey that is currently being carried out in the Netherlands. These people were on average 66 years.

For quantify its use of NSAIDstheir pharmaceutical records were used, and the medicines consumed were classified into two categories (which decrease the levels of beta-amyloid-42 and those that do not) according to some previous studies about how these substances can affect the beta-amyloid levels in the brain.

It should be noted that abnormal accumulations of certain Altered forms of beta-amyloid protein In the brain tissue they constitute one of the main pathological characteristics of Alzheimer’s, without so far knowing how they are related to the presence of symptomatology.

At the same time, participants were practiced Dementia screening tests Regularly, and various health indicators and lifestyle factors (including blood pressure, diabetes status, the status of the APOE-E4 gene were taken into account, blood cholesterol levels, body mass index, educational level and smoking) that is known to affect the risk of suffering from dementia. The average monitoring duration was 15.5 years.

Classification according to the use of NSAIDs

In this way, they obtained that 81.3% of them had used NSAIDs in the time studied. Only 6% used medications not associated with a reduction in beta-amyloid-42 levels, while 46% used a combination of the two typologies.





Based on this, the researchers divided patients into four categories According to your drug use pattern:

Those who did not use NSAIDs.

Those who used them in short deadlines of less than a month.

Those who used them in intermediate deadlines, between a month and two years.

Those who used them in the long term, for more than two years.

In addition, the authors also carried out Various sensitivity analysisfor example, taking into account the association between dementia and salicylates, which are substances that are present in aspirins.

Use of NSAIDs in the long term and Alzheimer’s

Thus, they found that the use of NSAIDs in the long term was actually associated with a lower risk of dementiaa relationship that was even more robust when the risk of Alzheimer’s was considered particularly. On the contrary, use during short or intermediate periods increased the risk slightly.





As we pointed out, this happened in the participants that They had taken NSAIDs for more than two years in a row. The nuance is important, since the accumulated use of these medications did not reduce the chances of suffering the disease.

Interestingly, the use of NSAIDs that do not reduce beta-amyloid-42 levels seemed reduce the probabilities of each participant to have a diagnosis of dementia.

Another interesting issue is that people who carried the APOE-E4 gene, related very closely to the risk of developing Alzheimer’s, They did not seem to benefit from this effect.

Evidence about the role of inflammation

The study is observational, with what by its own design offers information about the nature of the relationship between the NSAID use pattern and the risk of suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.





However, researchers believe that what these findings do is deepen the idea that There is a link between inflammatory processes and the risk of dementiaan idea that have supported several evidence of recent years.

That is, despite its limitations this study points to chronic inflammation as An important objective of study and intervention.

References

Ilse Vom Hofe, Bruno H. Stricker, M. Kamran Ikram, Frank J. Wolters, M. Arfan Ikram. Long-Term Exposure To Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory MEDICATION IN RELATION TO DEMENTIA RISK. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1111/jgs.19411

Do you want to receive the best content to take care of your health and feel good? Sign up for free to our Newsletter.