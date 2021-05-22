Following the ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas Islamist Movement, which began on Friday, the Palestinian and Israeli authorities count the human and material losses suffered. The United Nations called for the truce to continue and announced that it would send aid for the population’s basic needs.

Only 11 days were enough to kill hundreds of civilians and entire streets in the Gaza Strip. Now, while the ceasefire between Israel and the militants of the Hamas armed group that began at dawn on Friday continues, part and parcel of the losses are being counted.

Palestinian medical staff number 248 dead in Gaza, 66 of whom are children. According to Palestinian officials, reconstruction will cost the enclave tens of millions of dollars. The devastation raises concern about the humanitarian situation in the densely populated enclave.

Gaza has been subjected for years to a double blockade by Israel, which restricts the passage of people and goods, and Egypt, both exercise it to limit the arrival of weapons to Hamas. These restrictions, however, fall not only against the armed movement, they also punish the two million inhabitants of Gaza.

One of the worst affected areas is Wehda Street (which means “unity”) where a large part of the buildings were destroyed and 42 people died, 22 of them all members of the same family.

“All my ideas and dreams are over. I have no more hope in life,” Riyad Eshkuntana, a man who lost his wife and four of his five children in the Israeli attacks, told Hastings. “Under the rubble, my children were screaming and I heard them. Their voices stopped one after another,” he laments.

Citizens return to their homes after the start of the truce between Israel and Hamas in Beit Hanoun, in the Gaza Strip, on May 21, 2021. © Mohammed Salem / Reuters

For its part, Israel claims to have directed its war operations only to military objectives and that its attacks killed 200 fighters from Hamas and the allied faction of Islamic Jihad, however, the collapse of entire streets and residential and commercial buildings show that it was more than a military offensive.

Hamas militants fired thousands of missiles at Israel during the 11 days of fighting. While most were intercepted by the Israeli Army’s missile shield, several managed to cross it. Israel reports 13 civilians dead, after the constant attacks, a large part of the population has been frightened.

UN special envoy promises humanitarian aid to the region

The main United Nations humanitarian aid official in the region, Lynn Hastings, visited some of the Gaza areas hardest hit by the days of fighting and called on the parties to respect the ceasefire while the damage is assessed and carried out. repairs.

Hastings said the UN and other aid agencies, including NGOs, will pool and prioritize resources. “Obviously, there are many needs in a situation like this, from shelter, to medical care, especially during the Covid,” said the official.

After the attacks, the situation of the health system is now also worrying. World Health Organization spokeswoman Margaret Harris said on Friday that Gaza’s health facilities were in danger of being overwhelmed by the thousands of wounded and called for immediate access to Gaza for supplies and medical personnel.

Awaiting a visit from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that Washington would work with the United Nations to bring humanitarian assistance to Gaza. The State Department announced Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit on Thursday, without announcing dates, and said he will “discuss the recovery efforts and work together to build a better future for Israel and the Palestinians.”

According to a source cited by the Reuters news agency, the US Secretary of State plans to visit Israel and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank on Wednesday and Thursday and according to that same agency, Egypt sent a delegation to Israel on Friday to discuss ways to reaffirm the ceasefire and mediate possible aid to the Palestinians in Gaza.

Following the start of the ceasefire on Friday morning, the end of the truce was feared after Israeli police clashed with protesters at a Jerusalem holy site on the same day. However, there have been no reports of a new escalation of clashes.

With Reuters