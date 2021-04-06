The mayor of the City of Mendoza, Ulpiano Suárez, suffered a robbery when he was riding a bicycle and, visibly annoyed, pointed to the Justice and asked for “agile responses.”

“We cannot be the citizens locked up, not doing activities, and criminal gangs on the loose“, he claimed in dialogue with radio Rivadavia.

The episode occurred on Saturday afternoon when three people approached him with their faces covered and carrying knives, in a recreation circuit in the area of ​​Dique Papagallos, in the 14 de Noviembre neighborhood.

The communal chief and nephew of Governor Rodolfo Suarez had his white Volta 29 wheeled MTB bike stolen, a Samsung Note 10 watch, his helmet and even the T-shirt he was wearing.

“It was an unpleasant situation. One feels a lot of fear, but at that moment I had the peace of mind to face the situation and not present any resistance to these three people who approached me, “he said.

After the event, the mayor asked for help from some people who were driving, who assisted him and took him to the local police station to file a complaint.

The investigation is carried out by the staff of the Fiscal Office 2, but so far no arrests have taken place.

“Insecurity is a multi-causal problem that requires a State in a leading role to advance with public policies so that these events do not happen and to work on prevention, “he added.

Suárez explained that in that area of ​​Piedemonte, which citizens use for recreational activities, there is a presence of Police and preventive agents.

“We are all citizens in that situationThat is why one always talks about situations experienced by known people, advises, suggests. Learning, on a personal basis, is that do not resist and avoid going out alone, because one relaxes, trusts, and these situations occur, “he said.

Restrictions in the city of Mendoza

After the Easter holiday, Governor Suárez met with the 18 mayors of the province and defined new restrictions to reduce circulation in the face of the second wave of coronavirus.

So, from this Tuesday between 0.30 and 5.30 it is prohibited to circulate Mendoza citizens and only essential and emergency services will work. One of the main objectives is to discourage clandestine parties, where young people gather without masks or distancing.

The mayor Suárez said that during the second half of March the number of positive cases increased and that on Monday 516 infections were registered of Covid-19 throughout the province, when in the first weeks of the year there were barely 10 cases.

In Mendoza the vaccination campaign is progressing with the arrival of new doses. Photo: Orlando Pelichotti / Los Andes

“This curve started to rise. We agree with the governor and the mayors that as we were, we could not continue, “he said. In any case, he stressed that the vaccination campaign is progressing and that they have already begun to inoculate those over 60 years of age.

The communal chief also expressed his concern about the intensive care bed occupancy, which in Greater Mendoza is an average of 75%.

“We understand that with these measures we are going to take a break and oxygenate the health system, accompanied by other measures regarding social events and sports activities in terms of limiting the number of people, “he concluded.

JPE